Kilmer Statement on Build Back Better Framework – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer press release.

Washington, DC – On Oct. 28, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) released the following statement in response to President Biden announcing the Build Back Better framework:

“Today, President Biden announced the Build Back Better framework – a historic investment in middle class families, in creating jobs, and in combatting the climate crisis. The framework announced today is about recognizing that middle class families and folks struggling to make ends meet deserve a break. It’s about recognizing that, as we look toward a national recovery from this pandemic, we need a ‘new normal’ since the status quo isn’t working for the countless families struggling to balance work, childcare, and home obligations while keeping the lights on and providing for their loved ones. It’s about helping families that are grappling with the costs of child care or caring for an elder parent, that are struggling to pay for health care, or that can’t afford to pay for college. It’s about doing a better job of protecting workers and communities so that no one gets left behind in our society – and ensuring people have economic opportunity regardless of what zip code they live in. It’s about creating jobs by providing new help to small businesses and about taking historic and critical action to combat the climate crisis.

In addition, the framework is fully paid for and will reduce the deficit by asking more of the very largest corporations and the very wealthiest Americans. Importantly, the framework keeps the President’s promise to ensure nobody earning less than $400,000 per year will pay a penny more in taxes.

This framework isn’t perfect. There are certainly some major policies that I wish were included; but, taken together with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the President’s Build Back Better Agenda will make transformational investments in our nation’s infrastructure and in helping working families make ends meet. I’m for that – and so are the folks I represent. Congress can, and should, pass both of these bills.”