Clover Park school board recognized as a 2021 Board of Distinction – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District press release.

LAKEWOOD, Wash — Clover Park School District’s Board of Directors was recently named a 2021 Board of Distinction by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA). The school board has been recognized as a Board of Distinction five of the last six years.

“We are proud to receive this award. Board members put an incredible amount of effort into making a difference for our students and community,” said School Board President Dr. Marty Schafer. “As a board, we will continue our work with a focus on equity and student achievement.”

The Boards of Distinction program is designed to encourage boards to examine their practices as governing bodies and how their actions and decisions impact the success of students. To be awarded, boards must show a clear link between their leadership in applying the Washington School Board Standards and closing gaps that impact student success.

Applications are reviewed by a panel of judges that includes former and current educational service district superintendents, State Board of Education board members, former school directors and other education leaders in Washington state. Scoring is based on how well applicants show alignment with the Washington School Board Standards, support their statements with data and demonstrate a link between outcomes and decisions or actions made by the board.

The CPSD school board was recognized for its efforts to close opportunity gaps for students through its leadership on equity, student voice, the development of an equity policy and its focus on supporting students during the COVID-19 pandemic with additional academic, social, emotional and mental health support.

“Despite historic challenges this year, school boards displayed tremendous leadership in bringing students back to in-person learning safely and creatively,” said WSSDA Director of Leadership Development Tricia Lubach. “Given the obstacles districts have had to face, I think being able to recognize so many boards this year is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our school directors. The boards that are being honored developed unique approaches that reflected the needs of their students and families and relied on careful analysis of data that indicated those needs.”

Clover Park School District is one of 34 school boards to earn the Board of Distinction honor this year and will be recognized at a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 19.