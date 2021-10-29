 Food Drive to Support Little Free Pantries, Nov. 2 – The Suburban Times

Food Drive to Support Little Free Pantries, Nov. 2

Submitted by Dave O’Keeffe.

Lakewood First Lions will be at Lakewood City Hall on Nov. 2 (1-5 pm) to collect food for Little Free Pantries. The Pantries provide 24 hour, barrier free access to food and hygiene supplies, plus a way for people to donate food. Due to increasing demand, some of the Pantries need to be restocked almost every day. Lakewood Rotary Club launched this endeavor last year and have erected and supported 8 pantries in low-income neighborhoods.

When you drop off your ballots Nov. 2, please bring non-perishable food to the tent located in the parking lot west of City Hall. Foods in highest demand are peanut butter, mac & cheese, soups, canned tuna, mayo, beef stew, cereal, noodles and spaghetti sauce.

Here is the Pantry in Tillicum

Thank you for supporting our community!

