Chambers Creek Trail Project Sees Bridge Installed – The Suburban Times

Chambers Creek Trail Project Sees Bridge Installed

City of University Place announcement.

The Chambers Creek Trail project saw the craning in and placement of its first pedestrian bridge across the creek yesterday, Oct. 26, downstream from Kobayashi Park. When finalized the bridge will provide a safe crossing point for trail users between U.P. and Lakewood, and prevent wading through the creek, which can cause environmental damage.

This is just one component of the continuing work being done, a multi-agency effort between the cities of University Place and Lakewood, and Pierce County. Find out more about the project and what’s happening next on the Chambers Creek Canyon Trail website.

