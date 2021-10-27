Tacoma Power recognized as a Smart Energy Provider by the America Public Power Association – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Public Utilities press release.

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Power has earned a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) designation from the American Public Power Association (APPA) for the second time in a row for demonstrating a commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, reliable, low-cost, and sustainable electric service. The designations were announced on October 26 in Scottsdale, Arizona during APPA’s annual Customer Connections Conference.

The SEP designation, which lasts for two years (December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2023), recognizes Tacoma Power’s strategic directives supporting decarbonization, environmental leadership and innovation, the utility’s history of providing conservation incentives, their commitment to furthering electric vehicle adoption and continued efforts in researching alternative fuel sources. Tacoma Power is joined by more than 90 public power utilities nationwide that hold the SEP designation.

“We are proud to be recognized as a utility at the forefront of smart energy best practices,” said Chris Robinson, Tacoma Power’s chief operating officer. “This SEP designation represents our dedication to offering programs that help our customers save money, reduce our collective environmental impact, and support our community’s responsible energy use.”

“Utilities that earn the SEP designations are going the extra mile beyond providing electricity for their communities,” said Matt Hein, chair of the Energy Innovation Committee for APPA. “This designation celebrates utilities that are committed to serving their customers with leading smart energy programs and energy services. These communities should be proud that their utilities are focused on providing excellent service while planning for the future.”