A new bridge now connects Lakewood and University Place – The Suburban Times

A new bridge now connects Lakewood and University Place October 27, 2021 · 1 Comment · City of Lakewood social media post. The installation of this bridge of Chambers Creek is another step in a process that started in 2013. A bridge was installed this morning by @PierceCo crews at Chambers Creek Trail, connecting Lakewood and @CityofUPWA by trail. It is beautiful down there this time of year.More info: t.co/ggDKJM0TH1 pic.twitter.com/13rzzojoBH— LakewoodWA (@CityofLakewood) October 26, 2021
Comments
John says
Hooray!! It is such simple beauty that makes life a carnival. I can’t wait to use it.