Steilacoom Historical School District’s School Board Recognized as a Board of Distinction by WSSDA – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom press release.

We are pleased to announce that the Steilacoom Historical School District School Board has been selected to receive a Board of Distinction award by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA).

WSSDA annually recognizes school boards for demonstrating alignment with the Washington School Board Standards. In this third school year of shifting instructional models and continued health and safety challenges, this year’s Boards of Distinction application asked school directors to illustrate how their actions exemplified visionary leadership and helped their school districts close opportunity gaps. To be awarded, the board had to show a clear link between their leadership in applying the Washington School Board Standards and closing gaps that impact student success.

Applications for the award included two written essays, one relating to efforts in closing opportunity gaps, and a second describing a local application of one of the WSSDA standards. Judges for WSSDA included past or present state board members and superintendents along with other education leaders. These judges rated school boards based on the decisions the board made, the evidence of the results, and how the evidence fits the state’s standards.

The selection panel was particularly impressed with the SHSD Board’s annual adoption of focus areas based on goals in the district’s strategic plan. In particular, the district’s focus on the core values of a whole-student approach, inclusionary practices, social emotional learning, school culture, and equity stood out as exemplary to the selection panel.

Board members will be honored for their achievement at WSSDA’s 2021 Annual Conference in November.

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.