Results of Pierce County Council-initiated independent investigation released – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council press release.

Today the Pierce County Council received the results of the independent investigation it commissioned in early April to review the conduct of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer.

“In the interest of transparency, Council is making the results of the investigation immediately available to the public,” Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young said.

The public can find the investigation findings here.

Headed by former U.S. Attorney Brian Moran, the investigation was civil in nature. As part of his directive from Council, Moran was asked to resolve disputed facts and versions of the Jan. 27, 2021 incident involving Troyer and a newspaper carrier.

Moran was also asked to investigate whether the sheriff misused his authority, deviated from standard or required law enforcement standards, violated Sheriff’s Department policies or regulations, or violated any criminal laws, among other things. (View the complete scope of work.)

The independent investigation was separate from a criminal investigation conducted by the Attorney General’s Office. The results of the Attorney General investigation were announced Oct. 19, 2021.

The report issued today outlines Moran’s findings and his responses to the scope of work approved by Council.

“Because we just received the report, members need time to review the information,” Young said. “Once we have processed the information, we will review potential next steps to determine how Council wants to proceed.”