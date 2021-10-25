Adopt a Shelter Dog Month Spotlight – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Looking for a furry best friend? October marks the official start of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has many adoptable dogs waiting for a loving home.

Meet Frenzy, a 3-year-old Labrador retriever and German shepherd who has been at the shelter since August.

You might as well call him “Fetching Frenzy” with his dashing personality and his unofficial status as champion fetcher!

He can be a bit shy at first, but after some love and treats, you’ll find Frenzy is a happy-go-lucky boy. Frenzy is quick on his feet and his agility skills shine with a nice game of fetch. After some playtime, he would enjoy cuddling and some quality time with you on the couch.

Frenzy would prefer a household with adults so that he can be his fun and bouncy self.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. View all adoptable animals at www.thehumanesociety.org. For the safety of the community and shelter staff, all visitors are required to wear a mask.