Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 22 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Oct. 22, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 29-Oct. 12 is 477.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.2 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 168 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A woman in her 60s from Gig Harbor.

A man in his 70s from Graham.

Our totals are 88,612 cases (PCR = 78,789 antigen = 9,823) and 831 deaths.

