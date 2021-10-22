 New Report on Washington Women and Children’s Mental Health – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

New Report on Washington Women and Children’s Mental Health

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by UnitedHealthcare of Washington.

Even before the global pandemic, Washington women and children’s mental health has been a growing concern. A new report by the United Health Foundation, “America’s Health Rankings: 2021 Health of Women and Children” found that mental health distress in Washington women and children has grown exponentially since 2014. Also, the report finds that teen suicide in Washington has grown 38% since 2014 and is currently sitting at a 40% higher rate than the national average.

The report similarly found that almost 20% of women ages 18-44 in Washington reported poor mental health for 14 or more days in the past 30 days, outlining a gradual 27% increase in frequent mental distress since 2015.

The report did find some improvements in Washington women’s health as smoking during pregnancy is down 33% between 2014 and 2019. Also, early childhood education enrollment increased 12% from 42.6% to 47.5% of children ages 3-4 between 2016 and 2019

For more information about the study and Washington’s results, go here (www.americashealthrankings.org/learn/reports/2021-health-of-women-and-children/state-summaries-washington)

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *