Kilmer Urges Passage of Freedom to Vote Act – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer press release.

On Oct. 20, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) urged the Senate to move forward with the Freedom to Vote Act. The legislation is a sweeping package of reform bills aimed at strengthening the voice of the American people in their democracy by making it easier to vote, ending the dominance of big money in the political process, and ending partisan gerrymandering. Coupled with the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, this historic legislation aims to ensure every American has the freedom to make their voice and vote heard in America.

The reform package includes the Honest Ads Act, legislation introduced by Rep. Kilmer to help prevent foreign interference in future elections and improve the transparency of online political advertisements. The bill would enable the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to enact disclosure rules for online political advertisements similar to those in place for television, radio, and satellite ads, with the goal of making clear to the American public who is funding these online ads and to inhibit foreign actors from purchasing them. The Honest Ads Act has passed the House in the 116th and 117th sessions of Congress as part of H.R. 1 – theFor the People Act.

“I am a believer in people-powered democracy. Together, the American people have ended wars, strengthened civil rights protections for people who have been disrespected and disenfranchised, improved access to clean air and water, and made other important progress. But that progress requires ensuring that the people can have their voices heard and their votes counted,” said Rep. Kilmer. “That’s why Congress should take action to make it easier for eligible voters to vote and should combat voter suppression. That’s why Congress should reduce the role of big money in politics. And, that’s why Congress should ensure that voters choose their elected officials rather than elected officials choosing their voters. These are key elements of the Freedom to Vote Act, and the Senate should pass it. I’ll keep working to get our government working better for the American people.”

Core components of the Freedom to Vote Act include: