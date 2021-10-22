Joint Statement from Mayor Woodards and Tacoma Council Member Catherine Ushka on Multiple Homicides – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

We want to acknowledge the tragic events that occurred late this afternoon and the four lives that were lost. We extend our sympathies to those directly impacted, the Eastside community, and all of Tacoma. While there are not a lot of details available on this incident right now, we reiterated yesterday, that we as a Council, place high value on community safety. We are taking actions to address it.

We understand that gun violence can disrupt everyone’s sense of safety as well as result in heartbreaking loss of life. We also commend the work the Police Department has done over the years to ensure that homicide cases like this one are successfully resolved. We know there are impacts to all first responders in these kinds of emergencies, including the members of our fire and police departments that responded to this scene. We know our police will diligently collect the facts of this case. As we learn more, we as a community will find our way through this together.