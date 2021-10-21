Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 20 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Oct. 20, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 27-Oct. 10 is 492.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.9 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 436 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:
- A man in his 40s from Central Pierce County.
- A man in his 30s from Frederickson.
Our totals are 88,099 cases (PCR = 78,346, antigen = 9,753) and 820 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply