Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 20 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Oct. 20, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 27-Oct. 10 is 492.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.9 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 436 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 40s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 30s from Frederickson.

Our totals are 88,099 cases (PCR = 78,346, antigen = 9,753) and 820 deaths.

Find more information on: