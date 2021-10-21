Letter: Is This Really Who Lakewood Is? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Taniesha Lyons.

Dear Voters,

The quote below is a comment in the Suburban times written by one of the people who attended the Clover Park school district board meeting and who happens to be a mental health counselor. How one can be a counselor and push back against equity is a whole different conversation. However, my point is that the people seeking power over your children are doing it by lying to you. They are twisting the truth to win. These are the same people who use overt and covert bigotry by comparing Obama to monkeys, who bully people in the LGBTQ+ community and think women victims of sexual harassment play a part in their trauma by their clothing choice. They also support sayings like crack the whip when talking about black and brown students, who continuously harass the black and brown staff in the district and even plot against them.

They want to make policies for your children. What happens if your child does not fit into the narrow confines of the box they have created for themselves? If they win, who will represent your child?

Their endorsements are telling. Do the research look up the organizations that endorsed Dave Anderson and Jeff Brown. One of the organizations said they are looking for people who will push their agenda in the school system. No education or experience is necessary. Is this whom you want to make policies that affect the health and well-being of your children?

I do not care if you support them openly or worry about your social status, okay, but when you close your doors and you are about to make your decision, please DO NOT fill in the bubbles next to their name. I said it in 2019, and people called me all kinds of things that you could not or probably could imagine when dealing with far-right white supremacists also done with their encouragement. If the community of Lakewood allows Jeff Brown and Dave Anderson to hold a seat on the school board, it says that Lakewood supports bigotry and upholds racism.

This school board election is a defining moment for the City of Lakewood and asks who LAKEWOOD is? Voting in Dave Anderson and Jeff Brown will say that anyone who can check the box does not matter and is not welcome here. Where is humanity in that?

On My page on Facebook, Taniesha Lyons Community Advocate, you will find precisely how Dave Anderson, Jeff Brown, Paul Wagemann, and John Arbeeny feel when they think no one is looking in their own words. From comparing the two black men with positions of power in the district to Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton (who happen to be excellent leaders in the black community) as slave masters to John Arbeeny’s disgusting comments below:

“as long as we’re discussing Critical Race Theory………race. The can be no push back since race is all important so let’s start addressing that right now. Not that many years ago we used to call “black and brown” people “coloreds” or “colored people” but that became taboo as we went to black, African-American, etc. Yet today CRT refers to them as “people of color” without blinking an eye. Wonder how CRT supporters would respond if we went back to the old, formerly taboo terms? Perhaps the best way to combat CRT is start rubbing its supporters’ noses in it and see how they like it.” -Written by John Arbeeny on June 12, 2021, at 12:41 PM in an email to Paul Wagemann, a current sitting school board member.

Paul Wagemann created the narrative Kerry Hills used in his comments at the school board meeting when he voted NO on the equity policy for the district.

“The money has been there, and this “Equity Policy” which just passed will only take from one group of students and reallocate those dollars to other students. To me, that does not sound equitable and fair.”

The statement above is not true, and it was said to make people, mainly the white folks in this community, feel like they are losing something to black and brown families in the district. Furthermore, the statement is an outright lie; equity is about finding out why students who already have low proficiency scores are failing by looking deeper beyond the surface of what one sees to determine if there are barriers to education.

For example, I have a child who loves candy and also loves to read. She kept scoring low on her reading comprehension test, and I could not understand why. I know my child, and I know she reads and comprehends very well. I was frustrated and thought something was going on. After a conversation with my daughter, I discovered the teachers give out candy in the extra support classes to students who passed their short tests; when the teacher got ready to remove her from the program, her scores would drop. I went to the school counselor Mr. Claudio at the time, and we took a deeper look at the teacher’s assessments and the fluctuations in her scores. We sat down with my daughter, talked with her, and discovered she hates taking and sitting for those long tests, and the candy was a strong incentive for her to stay in the reading help class. She is pretty active, so to be done quicker, she would choose any answer to get done.

Her reading and comprehension were fine, and she was immediately removed from the reading program. Together, we created a strategy that allowed her to take tests without having to sit so long without putting her on medication, and she was removed from a class she did not need and was no longer being pulled from her core math class. Moreover, it worked for her; this is equity, plain and simple. The proficiency rates cannot increase until we find out what is in student academic success. Is it grief from losing loved ones to violence or COVID? Could divorce affect a child’s learning? How about being hungry or houseless, no wifi? What if the child has dyslexia? Who is checking to see these are all measurable equity questions? The equity policy is comprehensive because they took a look at the data in the Clover Park school district that shows where the disproportionalities are because guess what? The numbers will not change until those areas are addressed through a lens of equity. To continue a one size fits all model is the pure definition of insanity because it has not worked and has failed children throughout the nation. The district is taking action to make sure they turn the numbers around to get to student success. Any other narrative is a lie. I go back to the endorsements of Dave Anderson and Jeff Brown. They are on a mission to push a far-right agenda in the schools, and they are hoping to use your fears to do it.

www.parentsforsafeschools.com/about note Washington parents voted NO on their referendum, so who are they representing?