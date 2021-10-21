CPSD Staff Spotlight: Bus Driver Kelly Hartman – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features district bus driver Kelly Hartman. She is in her 30th year driving for the district.



She drives 140 miles every day to transport students to and from school. “I love when the kids are smiling or singing together,” she said. “It just makes me happy when they’re happy.”



When Kelly joined the district in 1991, she knew it was a job she could handle because she had been driving her four kids around in her two door Honda Civic for years. “If I could handle that, driving a bus was going to be easy,” she said.



Outside of work, she has been breeding Pomeranians since 2002.