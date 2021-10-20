Letter: CPSD – 5 Months Late – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

As reported back in May 2021 by KIRO TV the CPSD website was hacked. I have read several submitted letters, here in the Suburban Times, about the District not notifying student’s families with regard to what info may have been stolen, as a result of the hack.

I have been employed by CPSD on 3 separate occations, so I too had concerns about what information may have been hacked and was my personal information comprimised.

Today, October 18, 2021, I received a letter from CPSD which was dated October 6, 2021. The first line of the letter noted that the District was writing to inform me of a “recent” incident which may have affected my personal information. The second paragraph again begins that CPSD “recently” became aware of suspicious activity impacting their computer system and the paragraph ends with “an investigation concluded August 27, 2021.” The letter also says out of an “abundance of caution” I am being offered credit monitoring.

While I appreciate the credit monitoring I have great concern that it took 5 months to even be notified. If the District was being abundantly cautious you would think this information would have been provided much sooner. Maybe, even before the investigation was fully completed. I personally find it hard to believe if took 90 days to investigate but even more so that it took an additional 30 plus days to notify the victims of this data breach. As the details became clear they should have had a letter ready to go, on August 28th at the latest. The hackers have now had 5 months to use my personal information and I think we all know that even one day is enough time to wreak havoc.

We all know the old adage “the buck stops at the top.” Well Marty Schafer, you are at the top and in my book this is just one more example of mismanagement by you as the Board President. For me, just one more reason why you need ro be voted out come early November.