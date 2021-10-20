Lakewood Elks Open House Oct. 23 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Elks #2388.

Lakewood WA – The Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388 is having an open house on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The Lodge is located at 6313 75th St W in Lakewood.

Lakewood Elks Lodge is part of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America. This fraternal organization is over 152 years old and actively works to support the community, our youth and our veterans.

During the open house, members of the various committees that support the Lakewood community and military personnel will be present to answer questions.

We invite you come to the Lodge, see what we do and see if there is a spot for you to help as well. It’s the members of a local Lodge that makes the difference in YOUR community.