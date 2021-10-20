Gravelly Lake Drive will reopen and Nyanza will close on Friday – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood press release.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Work on Lakewood’s JBLM North Access project is progressing: Gravelly Lake Drive will reopen on Friday. The section between Nyanza Road and Veterans Drive has been closed since spring.

Once Gravelly Lake Drive reopens, Nyanza Road will close. Crews will connect Nyanza Road to the roundabout. Once the connection is complete, Nyanza Road will reopen and Gravelly Lake Drive will close again.

Crews will then install a roundabout at the intersection of Veterans Drive and Gravelly Lake Drive by February. Despite supply chain challenges, this project has remained on schedule so far.

The City of Lakewood Road Work Map reflects the upcoming reopening of Gravelly Lake Drive and closure of Nyanza Road. Residents may subscribe for email updates on the project on the JBLM North Access Project webpage.

