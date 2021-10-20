Dance Theatre Northwest Sells Out First Show, Adds Friday Performance – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Frederick Davis and Sophie Herrera rehearse by Philander Eargle courtesy of Dance Theatre Northwest.

Internationally renowned dancer, Fredrick Davis, will perform at Dance Theatre Northwest this Friday, October 22nd at 6:15 PM and Saturday, October 23rd at 6:15 PM & 7:30 PM. With the initial performance at 6:15 PM on Saturday already sold out, a third performance has been added. If all shows sell out, Dance Theatre Northwest will likely continue in this vein adding more future in-house dancer showcases as part of their recovery from the effects of Covid-19.

Currently visiting from New York and formerly with Dance Theatre of Harlem, Fredrick Davis will perform leading roles from Swan Lake with Fancy Williamson and Sleeping Beauty with Sophie Herrera. Kirk-Stauffer, who likely met Davis years ago when he was on scholarship at the Joffrey Ballet, stated that she–“I was initially inspired to bring Davis to University Place, when I realized he had trained and worked with several of my east coast associates. Both John Magnus and Francesca Corkle were excellent in their respective roles at the Joffrey Ballet and I just knew Davis would be a great performer and dance partner for some of our ensemble members. I am thrilled that our organization is still alive and that this event is part of our comeback after Covid.”

Melanie Kirk-Stauffer (left) with Frederick Davis and Fancy Williamson by Philander Eargle courtesy of Dance Theatre Northwest.

Fredrick Davis has an extensive background in ballet, has choreographed, and has performed leading roles with companies all over the world. The showcases will take place at Dance Theatre Northwest studios, 2811 Bridgeport Way W #24, University Place, WA 98466. Admission is $10. All tickets will be sold in advance— Tickets for the October 22nd and 23rd showcases are currently available at: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5277534

Fredrick Davis will dance. There will be live music with pianist Dinos San Pedro. And, several DTNW Ensemble members will perform short ballet pieces in an intimate studio setting. Seating is limited.

Any questions? Please contact Dance Theatre Northwest via email: dancetnw@gmail.com or visit our website at www.DTNW.org.

Founded by Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Artistic Director, Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-(C)-3 Non-Profit Organization providing Community Outreach Service through the art of dance. DTNW’s goal is to provide American contemporary dance performances and ballet-based dance education; to maintain artistic integrity; and to offer the community an opportunity to experience dance as an important art form.

Photos from rehearsal with Fredrick Davis, Fancy Williamson, Sophie Herrera and Melanie Kirk-Stauffer by Philander Eargle courtesy of Dance Theatre Northwest