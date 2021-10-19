Letter: A-I – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

Growing up, the term “A-I” (ay + eye) was an acronym for “Alternatives for Individuals” This was a school in the Clover Park School District that continued the education for those that could not attend in what would be called a traditional school environment.

Later, as I entered the fun world of Veterinary Medicine, “A-I” was the term for “Artificial Insemination.” My employer, Dr. Jones, was responsible for the start and continuation of the Red Wolf project at Pt. Defiance/NW Trek. We used this term a lot.

In the computer and science world, the term “A-I” stands for “artificial intelligence.” There are many science fiction movies dedicated to what can go wrong with “Artificial Intelligence.”

For the 2021 elections, I have produced another use for the term “A-I”. For me, it stands for “Against Incumbents.”

For the City Council positions, it is hard for me to support incumbents that are happy with the status quo. We simply will not have true representation in Lakewood until we district the Council Positions. The Clover Park School District’s Board of Directors represent specific districts, why can’t the city do the same?

Lack of artificial intelligence (or lack of any intelligence) had me shaking my head when the Council filled a vacant Council seat. The position was filled by a professional government employee who had resided in Lakewood for a whopping 2 years. Yep, certainly a good voice for Lakewood citizens. I wonder if they had to provide that person with a map to find City Hall?

I continue my “Against Incumbents” theme with the Clover Park School District. Marty Schafer was first appointed to the Board in 2005. 16 years is quite a lot. While graduation rates have somewhat increased (thank goodness for Harrison Prep and Lakes), the top is sometimes a wonderful place to institute change.

The second incumbent still has me very concerned. Not only do I believe this person is riding the coat tails of their father, but I still have trouble with a Board Member of a Public School District that attended private school. With a school district that has an extreme poverty rating, having a meeting at Villa Madera also calls into question the desire to represent all children of the district.

Yes, these are opinions of mine. Those that support these candidates will not be swayed. Those that support their challengers will not be swayed. It is the 20% of the undecideds that will make the difference. So please vote. For me, it is vote “A-I.”