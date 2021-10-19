CPSD Board Candidates at Oct. 21 Lakewood United Meeting – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United will host Clover Park School District Board Candidates Alyssa Anderson Pearson and Jeff Brown (District 3) and Marty Schafer and David G. Anderson (District 4) at the the Thursday, Oct. 21 meeting at Burs (7:30-8:30 am).

A specific program will give equal time for all candidates. No questions or talking will be permitted until speakers have finished. All questions must be in writing and given to the MC. If you are on zoom, please send your questions via chat message to the Moderator.

Due to COVID-19, the usual Lakewood United meeting time has been moved to 7:30 AM at Burs Restraint.

All in-person meeting attendees must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask when moving about away from tables. We also have set up the Zoom and General Meeting to work together in hopes of reaching out to more of our members.

If you wish to attend via Zoom please email LakewoodUnited@gmail.com to request to be on the zoom guess list.

Burs is located at 6151 Steilacoom Blvd in Lakewood.