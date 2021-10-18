Statewide Flag Lowering in of Gen. Colin Powell – The Suburban Times

Washington Office of the Governor announcement.

Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and memory of General Colin Powell and his life of service.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.