 Statewide Flag Lowering in of Gen. Colin Powell – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Statewide Flag Lowering in of Gen. Colin Powell

· Leave a Comment ·

Washington Office of the Governor announcement.

Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and memory of General Colin Powell and his life of service.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *