Letter: What about the Teachers? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Candyce Hernandez.

I see a lot of them supporting the equity policy, but what are we really putting on their plate?

One of the best predictors of student outcome is parental engagement. We can try all the ways to encourage parental engagement, but we cannot make them value their child’s education enough to keep them engaged in a real way. What does this mean for teachers? Teacher’s carry the responsibility of our kids’ minds and parent’s truly take that for granted.

Now, the district is telling teachers who are in “positions of institutional power” that they are implicitly biased against kids who are from “historically marginalized” communities and they have to atone for that by overcompensating their biases and “shutting up and listening.” What level of moral injury are we imposing on our teachers? I feel bad for the ones who are being bullied into silence over this new pedagogy. Especially when they were told that their retention is less important than Educators of color, even if they have better academic outcomes in the classroom.

Overall, I feel bad for all in-class educators who are now responsible for rectifying all of local society’s ills, lack of parental engagement, and lack of in-classroom support (especially during COVID when parents aren’t allowed on campus) by parents or adequate paras. ALL while being told that they are doing it wrong. Maybe we are placing too much of the collective responsibility of bad societal outcomes on teachers.