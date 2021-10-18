Lakewood seeks bids for trio of remodeling projects – The Suburban Times

An announcement from City of Lakewood.

The City of Lakewood is seeking bids from qualified, licensed and bonded contractors to perform work for three residential remodeling projects in Lakewood, WA. (Project A -8804 Veterans Drive SW, Project B – 8205 Dekoven Dr. SW, Project C – 9109 112th St. SW, Lakewood, WA). Complete bid packets with bid specifications are available at cityoflakewood.us/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Bid-jeff_Packet_Final_MAJOR_REPAIR.pdf, or by contacting Martha Larkin at mlarkin@cityoflakewood.us or (253) 983-7754.

These projects are federally funded with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and are subject to Title 24 CFR 570. Contractors shall not be debarred from participating in bidding on state or federally funded contracts. Bids must be received by 4:30 p.m., November 2, 2021 (see bid packet for submittal specifics). A walk-through of the projects will commence with project “A” at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, or schedule with owner with approval.