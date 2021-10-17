Lobster Shop – Restaurant Dining Review – The Suburban Times

We go to the Lobster Shop for seafood and when we can afford it, lobster.

You don’t visit the Lobster Shop on Ruston Way along the waterfront of Commencement Bay for toasted cheese sandwiches. We go to the Lobster Shop for seafood and when we can afford it, lobster. It had been almost a year since we had dined on Lobster Shop cooking. In November 2020 we enjoyed their food twice before they were closed for COVID-19. Going back was a celebration.

We made reservations for 4:45 in the afternoon. We chose a table at the near end of the restaurant on the downtown Tacoma and port side. Once seated we were thrilled to be greeted by our favorite server, Diane. She knows I love cherries, and knows what we like to eat. She’s friendly and helpful.

The pear salad with pecans is our favorite salad to start off our meal. The dressing is sweet and tangy. Peg orders the salad and I order the Lobster Bisque. We share. The Bisque with a shot a Sherry is soooooooooooooooo rich. Peg and I share these lovely starters.

There is never a hurry. We enjoy the food and the view. Peg likes to watch the birds and this time pointed out a heron skimming across the water with its wings just above the gentle waves. We also watched the antics of the Canada Geese in the grass of park next door. Our advice: don’t walk where the geese have been.

Peg chose a nice cut of salmon for her main course. I did also, but it was for her breakfast the next morning.

From our home we have a view of Vashon and Maury Islands and the waterway north from Brown’s Point to almost Burien. We look down on the grain and container ships as well as sail boats and leisure craft. At the Lobster Shop we were able to enjoy the view of a tugboat and barge at eye level.

Why order one lobster tail, when two are available? My main course order gave me a five ounce lobster tail, some prawns, and a serious serving of salmon along with mashed potatoes, broccolini, lemon wedges, and melted butter and cream. In honor of my wife’s birthday I ordered a ten ounce lobster tail as well. I shared the prawns, the salmon, and some of the lobster with Peg. We had no deadline and were in no hurry. It was just a lovely dinner. I haven’t eaten so much lobster since staying a week on Cape Cod a few years ago.

As a birthday girl, Peg received a complimentary vanilla ice cream sundae with chocolate sauce. It had a curly candle that gave off tiny sparks. I ate the ice cream sundae. Peg ordered an apple tart topped with ice cream and candied pecans. YUM!