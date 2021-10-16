Letter: For the Good People of University Place – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Richard Mercier.

VOTE this November for Whitney Holz, Position #1 University Place School Board.

Regardless of whether you have children in the University Place School District or not, if you live here, then this letter is to you.

The upcoming election in November impacts all of us as grandparents, parents, guardians, and citizens. With so many concerning stories surrounding education coming out here at home, from other districts around Washington, and the nation at large, University Place needs a school board member who will be open and transparent with what our district is doing and how our district is addressing the changing landscape of education. Someone they can reach out to for honest answers. A fellow parent who, like all parents, wants the focus of their schools to be on providing a solid education that will prepare children for future success on the paths that they choose.

With federal officials and teachers unions attempting to silence and even punish moms and dads for simply wanting to know what is being taught in their children’s classrooms, we need someone who is advocating for increased parental involvement in education. The future of education affects all of us! We, as a community, want what is best for our children and we, as a community, want to know that our school board officials are looking out for the best interest of our children and our neighbor’s children.

Your vote can be the difference between having someone you can trust for an honest and sincere answer or continuing on the path of denial and deflection. It’s time for a change and a voice for parents on the University Place School Board.