Adopt a Shelter Dog Month Spotlight – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Looking for a furry best friend? October marks the official start of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has many adoptable dogs waiting for a loving home.

One such dog who has been looking for a home for over a month is Chumly, a loving 5-year-old chow chow mix. He has a legendary smile that will make you smile right back! Chumly can be a bit shy at first, but once he gets comfortable, he’s ready for lots of love and pets. His perfect day would include some playing and exploring together and then curling up at your feet or hanging out on the couch.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. View all adoptable animals at www.thehumanesociety.org. For the safety of the community and shelter staff, all visitors are required to wear a mask.