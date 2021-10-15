 Rep. Leavitt Comment on Islamic Center Arson – The Suburban Times

Rep. Leavitt Comment on Islamic Center Arson

A Rep. Mari Leavitt Statement.

The arson at the Islamic Center in University Place is more than a crime against a place of worship. It’s hate transformed into violence designed to terrorize local residents. We will not be terrorized. 

Our communities have a right to safely pray and worship. And as the crime is investigated, the perpetrator(s) brought to justice, and the mosque rebuilt, it is time for us to strengthen and rebuild, too. 

To strengthen our state’s laws against crimes like this and to rebuild the bonds between neighbors. Because hate has no place here—not in University Place, not in Lakewood, and not in the great state of Washington.

