Letter: Who Are The Extremists? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John C. Alessio.

Dr. Marty Shafer, current president of the Clover Park School Board, has been attacked, and is now being challenged by a reckless extremist. The Clover Park School District has been recognized as a “Board of Distinction” five times, and in 2019 was named the “School Board of the Year” during the presidency of Dr. Schafer. Under his leadership graduation rates have increased from 68% to 89%. Yet, his opponent and his opponent’s supporters, grasping at straws, try to turn these impressive accomplishments into something ugly, saying he wins awards because he follows the rules too much, or that the high graduation rates represent low standards. That kind of archaic thinking is twisted and harmful to students and their families.

Not all students have the same interests, strengths, and backgrounds, and they don’t excel at the same levels of competency in all subjects. Recognizing and supporting that reality is what makes our country strong and our people free and independent. Denying students a high school degree because they lack an arbitrary level of proficiency in a particular subject is not helpful to the student, their family, or the outside community. People who think that such punitive behavior is helpful are completely out of touch with the modern world. As a former high school teacher, and retired university professor/dean, I assure you that a high level of proficiency in any one area of study is far less important to a person’s success in life than holding a diploma. The data are clear that income throughout a person’s life is directly associated with the level of their educational attainment. Education Income And Wealth | St. Louis Fed (stlouisfed.org) Of course, the more one learns about any subject the better off one is, but punitive responses and deprivation based on arbitrary comparisons and cutoffs help no one. Supporting students’ strengths and interests is what ultimately makes them successful productive citizens.

Dr. Schafer has been most heavily attacked for supporting the implementation of an equity program that will assure all students understand the processes by which concepts like racism and sexism emerge and are actualized in daily life. Those attacks come from people who are less concerned about children knowing the truth than maintaining their now fragile positions of privilege. Dr. Schafer’s opponent in the coming election for School Board President is one of the leaders of those attacks. President Schafer’s opponent, and his opponent’s supporters, are unabashed followers of the Critical Race Theory (CRT) misinformation spoof. They are, indeed, extremists who promote unsubstantiated conspiracies that make people of moderate and reasoned political persuasions blush in embarrassment for them. And yet, they accuse Dr. Schafer of being an extremist. How ridiculous. One would be hard pressed to find a more reasoned and centered individual than Dr. Schafer.

Those constantly extolling idiotic blather about CRT have no idea what they are talking about. CRT comes out of Critical Theory, which I taught at the university level for many years. It is simply teaching students the critical thinking skills necessary to form an evidence-based understanding of reality. CRT applies that principle specifically to understanding race relations. The Clover Park School District is not prepared to teach Critical Theory or Critical Race Theory to high school students. It would be wonderful if they could. They are offering students, through their new equity program, information that will help them become better citizens – people who will understand why it is important to embrace, rather than exclude, those from other backgrounds. This new educational component will also make them more employable and better employees.

The misinformation promoted by people like Dr. Shafer’s opponents is costing employers millions of dollars in lawsuits, and that includes local governments using taxpayer dollars that you and I pay. Civil rights violations by public employees are putting many municipalities in jeopardy of losing their insurance (The hidden hand that uses money to reform troubled police departments (nbcnews.com)). It would seem some pre-employment coursework on how one can respect and appreciate people from other backgrounds might be helpful. It certainly cannot hurt. And gee, I’ll bet Jon Gruden could have benefitted from a course or two on equity (see TNT 10/13/21). He might still have his job as head coach of the Raiders. I’m guessing his family is going to miss that 60 million dollars that remained on his voided contract. Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll’s response to Gruden’s behavior (TNT 10/15/21) is spot on: leaders must demonstrate sensitivity, which Carroll promotes through speakers on race and social justice.

Dr. Shafer’s opponent and his opponent’s supporters would do well to sit in on some equity classes. Their many postings show a palpable unabashed ignorance/contempt related to some of the most important social issues of our time. Undoubtedly my comment will inspire more of their blathering, and we can all look forward to that. They will stop at nothing to preserve what they believe is their birthright – a right to control others who don’t look like them, and a corollary right to dominate social space.

Clover Park is extremely fortunate to have Dr. Schafer as their Board President and should do everything possible to retain him. He is clearly not an extremist. He is a moderate, a minister who served as a church pastor for many years. Dr. Shafer wants to continue to do what is best for students and the community. If the real extremists are successful in taking over the schoolboard, the district’s students, their families, and the general community will surely suffer.