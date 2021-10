Here’s what’s moving into the old Outback Steakhouse location in Tacoma: Crab King Cajun Boil and Bar. The restaurant will serve Cajun seafood boil with a full-service experience that includes table service, cocktails and a lengthy menu of boiled and fried seafood. “We’ve been here working on the building for the last few months,” said […]

