Letter: Indoctrination is exactly what Dave Anderson and Jeff Brown Seek – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Taniesha Lyons.

This is why Marty Schafer and Alyssa Anderson Pearson get my vote and should get yours too.

The Family Policy Institute of Washington has a clear plan for indoctrination over education according to them anyone who can click the box “other” has no place in the schools.

Religion should not be forced on people it was never God’s way. This is exactly how indigenous children landed in boarding schools to be abused, mistreated, and ultimately murdered because the colonizers had a better way. This is very reminiscent of that time. And why far-right conservatives who follow white supremacy ideology Dave Anderson and possibly Jeff Brown have been endorsed by the Family Policy Institute of Washington; this is also why we can’t allow them the opportunity to sit on the Clover Park school board in Lakewood WA.

This is the mission and vision statement found on the Family Policy Institute of Washington‘s webpage.

Our Mission

Uniting a growing alliance of Churches, Pastors, businesses, allied partners, and individuals we’re helping prepare a new generation of Christian marriage and family-affirming leaders. Working closely with Pastors and other faithful Christian leaders, we help Churches, citizens, businesses develop and boldly promote effective Christian public policy, while providing true accountability for elected officials and public agencies.

Our Vision

To be our nation’s leading statewide Christian public policy & political advocacy organization that is successfully transforming Washington State, where God is honored, religious freedom flourishes, marriage and families thrive, and life is cherished.