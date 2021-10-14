Letter: Indoctrination is exactly what Dave Anderson and Jeff Brown Seek – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Taniesha Lyons.
This is why Marty Schafer and Alyssa Anderson Pearson get my vote and should get yours too.
The Family Policy Institute of Washington has a clear plan for indoctrination over education according to them anyone who can click the box “other” has no place in the schools.
Religion should not be forced on people it was never God’s way. This is exactly how indigenous children landed in boarding schools to be abused, mistreated, and ultimately murdered because the colonizers had a better way. This is very reminiscent of that time. And why far-right conservatives who follow white supremacy ideology Dave Anderson and possibly Jeff Brown have been endorsed by the Family Policy Institute of Washington; this is also why we can’t allow them the opportunity to sit on the Clover Park school board in Lakewood WA.
This is the mission and vision statement found on the Family Policy Institute of Washington‘s webpage.
Our Mission
Uniting a growing alliance of Churches, Pastors, businesses, allied partners, and individuals we’re helping prepare a new generation of Christian marriage and family-affirming leaders. Working closely with Pastors and other faithful Christian leaders, we help Churches, citizens, businesses develop and boldly promote effective Christian public policy, while providing true accountability for elected officials and public agencies.
Our Vision
To be our nation’s leading statewide Christian public policy & political advocacy organization that is successfully transforming Washington State, where God is honored, religious freedom flourishes, marriage and families thrive, and life is cherished.
Comments
NORMAN WAGEMANN says
Whew! Taneisha, cool your jets. I am surprised you side with the elitists’ position that Godlessness is “a good thing.” I am sure your study of history would bring to mind the results of institutionalizing an atheistic regime (communism). Death and destruction is at the end of that road. But I digress.
The side you appear to represent is using the oldest trick in the book to brainwash people. You label two individuals (whose stated purpose to serve on the schoolboard is to improve “education” actual education) as “indoctrinators.” This is the epitome of transference. You accuse the other side of doing exactly what you are doing and what you want to double down on with your CRT et al.
From all indications (just watch the news) there are significant numbers of parents who are objecting to their children being “indoctrinated.” And that is not by Mr. Anderson and Mr. Brown. It is by the current regime of (we know better than the parents) elitists, who in their arrogance impugn the common man. I think the parents and citizens of Lakewood see what’s going on and on November 2nd will send a resounding message, to those you purport to be “smarter” than them, that the gig is up and real education will once again return to Lakewood’s schools. “Elections have consequences!”
Candyce says
Wait, are you really saying that because FPIW is a Christian based organization (typically more conservative) that they represent the goals of the candidate?
By that logic, if you are pro-CRT should I assume Marty and Alyssa are too because you endorse them?
John Arbeeny says
Maybe you forgot the words “…………religious freedom flourishes…..” from the Family Policy Institute vision statement. Doesn’t sound like “indoctrination to me”. However your brand of militant activism especially in support of Critical Race Theory does sound like an attempt at indoctrination. Perhaps that’s the reason Paul Wagemann defeated you in the last Board election 62% to 38%. People know when someone is trying to indoctrinate them. Witness an entire Country resisting attempts by people like you to ram CRT down their throats.