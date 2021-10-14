CPSD Staff Spotlight: Student Nutrition driver Gary Combs – The Suburban Times

A press release from Clover Park School District.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features student nutrition driver Gary Combs. He is in his fourth year working in the district.

He shows up every morning at 5:30 and works to make sure that each school in the district receives the food necessary to make the meals on that day’s menu. He helps load trucks and then hits the road to make deliveries.

Gary excels at the job because he loves working with other people. While he does not have direct interaction with students on a daily basis, he enjoys knowing that he is making a difference in their lives at school.

“What we do every day is for the kids,” he said. “We do everything to make sure they get the nutritious food they need to succeed in the classroom.”