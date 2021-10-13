Tacoma Venues & Events Selects ASM Global for Strategic Theater Partnership – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Tacoma.

Tacoma Venues & Events (TVE) today announced the selection of ASM Global — the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, venue management, and event strategy — as its new strategic partner for the City of Tacoma-owned Pantages Theater (and adjoining Jones Building), the Rialto Theater, and the Theatre on the Square.

ASM Global was selected through a competitive bid process based on their demonstrated industry leadership experience, commitment to community, programming strategy, and financial terms. The ten-year partnership agreement includes responsibility for day-to-day operations, maintenance and preservation, financial accountability, community sustainability, and active and diverse programming.

“We are pleased to welcome the proven experience of ASM Global to steward Tacoma’s treasured theater district facilities,” Tadd Wille, Deputy City Manager, City of Tacoma. “We look forward to working closely with the organization and local leadership to elevate the experience for all theater audiences, arts organizations, educational partners and promoters, while increasing activity and investment in our theaters and the vibrant arts and cultural sector in Tacoma.”

The Tacoma theaters are home to eight resident arts organizations, enriching the community with their presentations of a diverse schedule of performances, special events, and educational programs. The organizations include Northwest Sinfonietta, Puget Sound Revels, Symphony Tacoma, Tacoma Arts Live, Tacoma City Ballet, Tacoma Concert Band, Tacoma Opera, and Tacoma Youth Symphony. The theaters also host workshops for Tacoma School of the Arts and performances by international touring artists and productions.

“We are deeply committed to delivering numerous positive impacts for the local communities, partners, and guests we serve worldwide,” said Bob Papke, Vice President Theaters, ASM Global. “We’re excited to bring ASM’s extensive resources to Tacoma as a worldwide leader in live entertainment content and programming, sustainability, diversity, and look forward to driving additional economic impact for the region.”

ASM Global is a world leader in private management of more than 300 venues worldwide, including 80 theaters. In western Washington, the Lynnwood Convention Center and the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent are part of their portfolio. The company is committed to environmental awareness, social consciousness, inclusivity and diversity in the live experience industry.

Management, operations, and event job postings for ASM Global at the Tacoma theaters are open now. The theaters re-open this month with the Tacoma’s resident arts organizations’ seasons. Public health and safety guidelines will be followed.