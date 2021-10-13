‘Let’s Play Too!’ (Dog Park) – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Rediske.

The great Ernie Banks of the Chicago Cubs always knew how lucky he was to play the game of baseball for a living. And he’d express that with the enthusiastic shout of “Let’s play two!”, meaning playing a double header—the first one was so fun, let’s play again.

It occurs to me that we Dog Park people can issue a similar cry: “Let’s pick up two!!” When you’re out there with your dog or dogs and you do the responsible thing by picking up your dog’s poop, look around a little bit and pick up another one. If we all try and do this, we’ll keep the park free of those annoying leavings that end up on the bottom of the unsuspecting shoe.

Greg’s Dog Maisy.

Another option is to moan and groan about those pet owners who don’t make any effort to pick up. Which only punishes the unsuspecting shoe mentioned above. Sometimes, too, our dogs can get exuberantly ahead of us, and we lose track momentarily, when the deed may be done out of sight. Bottom line, we should all try to do better, and better yet, “Let’s pick up two!”.

Thanks to those people like my neighbor Barlow Buescher, who is probably approaching 100 lbs of poop scooping in the last couple of weeks. It’s the least we can do to join in and do our part.

Thanks, all!