Internationally Renowned Dancer Fredrick Davis at Dance Theatre Northwest – The Suburban Times

Fedrick Davis, International Freelance Professional Ballet Dancer

Dance Theatre Northwest will offer the opportunity for area dancers to study and to perform with guest Artist Fredrick Davis, currently visiting from New York. Formerly with Dance Theatre of Harlem, Fredrick has an extensive background in ballet, has choreographed, and has performed leading roles with an impressive list of well-known dance companies. Fredrick is now a full-time international freelance professional ballet dancer, choreographer, teacher, and coach.

He will teach a Master Ballet Class–Sunday, September 17th at 12:30 PM–at Dance Theatre Northwest, 2811 Bridgeport Way W #24, University Place, WA 98466 for Advanced/Intermediate and Intermediate level teen/adult age dancers (12 and up). There will also be ongoing rehearsals and classes for regularly enrolled students and Dance Theatre Northwest Ensemble members.

The 10-day visit will culminate in Dancer Showcases at Dance Theatre Northwest studios on Saturday, October 23rd at 6:15 PM and at 7:30 PM. Admission is $10.

Fredrick Davis will dance. There will be live music with pianist Dinos San Pedro. And, several DTNW Ensemble members will perform short ballet pieces in an intimate studio setting. Seating is limited.

Tickets for the October 23rd showcases are currently available at: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5277534

To register for the master class, for directions to the location or any questions, contact Dance Theatre Northwest via email: dancetnw@gmail.com or visit our website at www.DTNW.org.

Founded by Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Artistic Director, Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-(C)-3 Non-Profit Organization providing Community Outreach Service through the art of dance. DTNW’s goal is to provide American contemporary dance performances and ballet-based dance education; to maintain artistic integrity; and to offer the community an opportunity to experience dance as an important art form.