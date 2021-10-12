Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 11 – The Suburban Times

A press release from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
On Oct. 11, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 16-29 is 550.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.9 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 215 COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:
- A woman in her 40s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 80s from Puyallup.
- A man in his 50s from South Hill.
- A man in his 50s from Tacoma.
On Oct. 10 we confirmed 308 cases. On Oct. 9 we confirmed 290 cases.
Our totals are 85,196 cases (PCR = 75,780, antigen = 9,416) and 799 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply