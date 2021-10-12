Halloween Mixer/Auction Supports Centerforce Clients – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Centerforce.

Hallie M., who with Centerforce’s help has transitioned from school to working at OnTrac.

Don your spookiest or most fun Halloween costume and support a great cause at the same time as Lakewood’s Centerforce hosts All Hallows Eve: A Just Like You annual mixer and auction on Friday, Oct. 29.

Wine and beer will be available, along with some hors d’oeuvres, while you browse the silent auction, grab a bottle of wine from the wine pull or try your chance at winning 2 tickets from Alaska Airlines for travel valid on Alaska Airlines! Tickets are $30 each for our 21-and-older event at 1625 Historic Tacoma Place, 1625 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409. Doors open at 5 p.m. Costumes are welcome but not required. Purchase your tickets today at centerforce.salsalabs.org/allhallowseve/index.html

Christopher T. has worked nonstop throughout the pandemic for Alaska Airlines.

For 50-plus years as a local not-for-profit 501 (c)(3), social service organization, Centerforce has provided employment training, volunteer opportunities and assistance for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to move toward inclusion in their community. The 200 individuals we serve in south King, Pierce and Thurston counties have a wide range of disabilities and a number of barriers to traditional employment. With this event, our goal is to raise $40,000 to support our programs. Our services have been significantly impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Our clients were among the most vulnerable and, as a result, were sequestered in their homes for more than a year.

When you attend our event, it supports clients like Sharon M., who has been employed at Regal Cinemas for 21 years(!); Christopher T., who has worked nonstop throughout the pandemic for Alaska Airlines; Melvin O., who has started a band in his nursing home where he writes stories and lyrics, sings, and plays his drums; Danny F., who says his job at GTE helps support his daughter; and Hallie M., who with our help has transitioned from school to working at OnTrac.

Melvin O. has started a band in his nursing home where he writes stories and lyrics, sings, and plays his drums;

Helping South Sound residents with developmental disabilities find employment is one of Centerforce’s greatest challenges. It’s also a tremendous opportunity for employers, particularly in this vast job market. After identifying the type of skills and interests that workers have, we match them up with employers in need. We look forward to that next partnership opportunity!

For more information regarding Centerforce and its services, contact Debby L. Graham, M.A., Executive Director, at 253-426-1860.