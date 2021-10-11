Letter: CPSD Board Members work for…? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

On my way home from Chambers Bay, after a walk with my favorite K-9, I drove past the corner of Whitman and Motor Ave, here in Lakewood. Some election signs caught my attention and made me question who some of the Clover Park School District Board Members are truly representing?

The storefront, on the corner, was proudly displaying multiple signs for two current board members, as seen as part of this article. The sign on the store front, which can also be seen in one of the pictures read Soundview UniServ Council which is a regional office for Washington Education Association (WEA) aka the teachers union.

I understand that Unions support certain candidates but it begs the question of where allegiances lie? Supporters always expect you to serve them and when candidates are backed by big money unions, like WEA, there are certain “repayment” expectations.

An example of “repayment” is seen in one of the other pictures included. The Union was a supporter of the recently Board passed Equity Policy. Why did Marty Schafer and Alyssa Anderson Perason vote to pass the Equity Policy? Maybe because they were told to by their union backer.

So my question is, do you want local politicians accountable to you as a voter or the WEA, as evidenced by recent recorded votes? It is overdue to vote in new school board members here in Clover Park and November is the time to do it!