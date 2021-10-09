Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 8 – The Suburban Times

A press release from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

On Oct. 8, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 15-28 is 557.0. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.6 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 281 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A woman in her 60s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 30s from Graham.

A woman in her 30s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 84,381 cases (PCR = 75,027, antigen = 9,354) and 794 deaths.

Find more information on: