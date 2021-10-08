Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 7 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

On Oct. 7, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 14-27 is 559.0. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.4 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 328 COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:

A woman in her 50s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

A man in his 40s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 50s from Gig Harbor.

A man in his 50s from Puyallup.

Our totals are 84,100 cases (PCR = 74,767, antigen = 9,333) and 791 deaths.

Yesterday, we updated our COVID-19 data page with a new dashboard and a cleaner, easier to navigate design. The new “At a Glance” dashboard will show the latest key information such as case rate, hospitalization rate, outbreak numbers and vaccination percentage. All other dashboards and data tables remain, but more easily accessed. Case and vaccination data will now be on the same page. You can read more about it in our Your Reliable Source Blog.

