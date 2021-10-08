Letter: Vote Beth Elliott for Responsible Growth in DuPont – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Beth Elliott.

I am running for the DuPont City Council because I believe responsible growth is a way to protect and enhance our quality of life. I have served on the Parks and Planning Commissions, the Sequalitchew Creek Watershed Council, the DuPont Community Garden Board and have participated in numerous other volunteer activities throughout my time in DuPont.

I am concerned about our growth, and I am tired of fighting off warehouse development and the trucks that come with it.

As a 25-year resident of DuPont, I moved here because it was a planned community. I love our trails, open space, small town feel and safety. Warehouses were not part of the equation.

If elected, I will immediately initiate a code change for the property surrounding The Home Course, the golf course in DuPont. Our zoning code permits manufacturing facilities up to 400,000 square feet with a conditional use permit. This is too large for this area. Last year developers saw this property, the size of facilities that were permitted and they wanted to build four large buildings, disguised as manufacturing facilities, that together had 194 docks and 200 trailer parking stalls. Let’s limit the size of these future buildings so that we don’t have to keep fighting this issue again and again. As one of the last pieces of undeveloped property, in the heart of our city and on Puget Sound, we should take the time to get the zoning right.

Another warehouse is proposed right next to the upper part of the Sequalitchew Creek trail, where the first Methodist Mission in WA State was established and where the Buffalo Soldiers camped. It is currently in litigation. We have a rich history and environment that needs to be protected.

Let’s get to work on our zoning codes so that we can protect our city against harmful development.

This is the first of three letters I will be writing, all focused on responsible growth.