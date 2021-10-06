Letter: Lakewood’s Roundabouts and Lakewood Saturday Oak Leaves Memories – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tim Marsh, Lakes High Class of 1966.

How old are you? Do you remember Lakewood before roundabouts? Am told by a Lakewood resident on 10/4/2021 that roundabouts are being put in/installed/built on Gravelly Lake Drive, one each at Nyanza Park Drive, Veterans Drive and Washington Boulevard intersections. Wow!

Speaking of, “How old are you?,” are you so old you remember fall Saturdays in Lakewood when oak leaves that fell from trees were raked into piles, not “pushed” into piles with noisy leaf blowers? And, do you recall the smell of those oak leaves when homeowners burned them? It was, at least to some memories, a sweet scent even though it was polluting the air and a health hazard.