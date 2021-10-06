Graffiti Damages both Public and Private Property – The Suburban Times

Graffiti creates damage and defaces both public and private property.

Graffiti is illegal. Graffiti creates damage and defaces both public and private property. It’s unwanted and needs to be painted over and removed.

In today’s world, all graffiti ends up damaging property. There’s no style. Artistic statements can reach more people via Facebook than spray painting a local bridge or private or public property, so what’s the point?

Private citizens are leading the charge to clean up and paint out the areas around Hilltop in Tacoma, but of course this is just one small area. It began by picking up and bagging trash as well as handing out sandwiches, and first aid kits provided by St. Vinnies. St. Vinnies is always interested in helping people with assistance if they can. Others have joined the movement to provide pick up bagged garbage for the Tacoma Landfill.

Graffiti is a problem all over Pierce County it is far worse than just a single area. We are not alone. I love this statement from a Seattle resident, “99% of the graffiti is not the least bit creative. I mean seriously, nobody is impressed when people write their stupid nickname in slanty or bubble letters. It looks like crap from a the margin of a 12 year old’s notebook.”

Graffiti is a Crime

“It is costly and destructive and sends a message that the community is not concerned about the appearance of its neighborhoods. It generates neighborhood fear, causes instability, signals an increase in crime, lowers property values, hurts business revenue, is economically detrimental to the City, and is a sign of urban decay. To report graffiti in progress call 911. To report graffiti that needs to be cleaned up call (253) 591-5000 or 311 inside the City.”

For more information about graffiti as a crime in Tacoma and the Graffiti Rapid Removal Program click here.

Lakewood has a juvenile Graffiti Clean-Up program.

Puyallup has a Graffiti Eradication Team.

Graffiti has nothing to do with our artful murals in Tacoma and Puyallup and other locations. Here’s another comment from a concerned citizen, “Yeah, in the Tacoma area it’s getting really bad too. What sucks is they’re spray painting over our nice murals.”

The problem is even noted at the JBLM Skate Plaza, “No graffiti, tagging or other damage to property will be allowed.”

Let’s all join together.