DuPont is moving forward… with communication – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Ronald J. Frederick, Mayor, City of DuPont.

It is difficult to find a method of communication that speaks to every citizen, so I have been looking for more ways to get out the word on issues:

I initiated a weekly report from the Mayor and Council published every Monday on the website, on Facebook and in the Suburban Times. It contains a summary of activity for each department for the previous week. You can find out how many and type of calls that our police and fire departments react too. You can find out the status of public works projects in the Newsletter.

City information can be found with the insert of bi-monthly utility bill.

Our Council Meetings and workshops are broadcasted live on PCTV and on YouTube. These meetings are recorded to be viewed at your leisure. You can find various commission meetings and Council Committee meetings on YouTube. The City Council has authorized funds for new audio/visual equipment in the Council Chambers so that we will be able to have “Hybrid Meetings” both during COVID and after COVID. Depending on the schedule of the contractor and the availability of the equipment, it may be a few months before installation. A Hybrid Meeting means that some people can be in the Council Chambers and others can be remote in real time during a meeting (including citizens). We continue to take emails and phone calls from citizens to answer questions.

We are looking at the possibility of an electronic reader board at the corner of Center and McNeil.

Our first State of the City video was published this year which provides citizens the ability to see this event if unable to attend. We also have videos for Memorial Day and the Christmas Tree lighting.

We will continue to look for creative ways to get information to the public. If you have additional suggestions, please send me an email or call. The contact information is below.