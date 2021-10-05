Maj. Gen. Xavier Brunson selected for promotion, will assume command of America’s First Corps – The Suburban Times

A press release from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Maj. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson will officially assume command of America’s First Corps following his promotion to lieutenant general, Oct. 6, 2021, at the I Corps headquarters building.

Brunson, a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was commissioned as an infantry officer in 1990 and last commanded the 7th Infantry Division. His full biography can be read at home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/about/leadership/commanding-general.

The assumption of command ceremony will convene at 10:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed via the I Corps Facebook page at www.facebook.com/1STCORPS/.