Letter: Wapato Park Still Impressive – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

Going to Wapato park as a child, 40+ years ago, was always fun. There were trails to hike, ducks to feed, a swimming area and a boat house.

One of the more memorable things for me was “climbing” the trail to the backside of the waterfall, which cascaded down to a small fish pond below. I still go to Wapato and enjoy walking my dog there.

Somethings have changed over the years like a dog park where a baseball field used to be, a cemented path around the lake for walking, no swimming area and no more feeding the ducks. Most of the ducks have disappeared without the free food and that is probably a good thing for the water quality in such a small lake.

This last weekend I was pleased to observe one thing I have not seen in years and honestly thought was just one more thing that had disappeared. I witnessed the rare treat of the waterfall flowing. I can’t remember the last time I saw water tumbling down to the pond below but the sight and sound took me back.

Sunday, I did not “climb” to the backside of the waterfall but have strolled up that path with my dog in the last 12-18 months. As an adult it is not the “climb” it used to be as an 8 year old boy. As a parent, I took my kids to Wapato and I hope they too have some good memories like I do.

Wapato remains a great park in the South Sound where adventure can be found. Thanks Metro Parks for good memories over the years as a child, a parent and now an empty nester dog walker.