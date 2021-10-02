Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 1 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
On Oct. 1, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 9-22 is 569.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 10.8 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 317 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:
- A man in his 40s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 40s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 70s from Tacoma.
Our totals are 82,169 cases (PCR = 73,048, antigen = 9,121) and 776 deaths.
