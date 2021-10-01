Tacoma’s Commitment to Being a Welcoming City – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. – “Today (Sept. 28), the City of Tacoma confirms and continues its commitment to being a welcoming city,” said Council Member Robert Thoms. “I am pleased to sponsor a Council Contingency request for $25,000 to provide our local relocation service providers with more capacity to process Afghan refugees right here in the South Sound and across Washington state.

As an Afghan war veteran, I know firsthand how wonderful these Afghan partners are. Their care for me allowed me to return safely to my family. I, and many other veterans across our community as well as service members serving at bases across our state, are eager to support Afghan families seeking to settle here. This is our mission now, and we will finish strong. Today, Tacoma will invest resources to support its community partners, in concert with increases in funding from our federal delegation, and White House and U.S. Department of State programs to resettle Afghan refugees in our region and state. I am proud of this Council and our community for opening their arms and stepping up.”