JBLM’s Hidden Contributions – The Suburban Times

Joint-Base Lewis McChord is a good neighbor. JBLM’s presence contributes nearly 100k full-time equivalent workers and $14B in gross output – the base is fundamental to the local economy.

Beyond the obvious, JBLM contributes in unusual ways to the region. Specialized military units frequently perform lifesaving work in the civilian community.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord has over 15 different mutual aid contracts with off-base organizations. These mutual aid contracts establish emergency response services, among other programs.

In September, JBLM firefighters responded to a fire in Puyallup: a 1,000-pound anhydrous ammonia cylinder was on the verge of exploding. These firefighters helped evacuate the area and extinguish the fire, avoiding a catastrophe.

Here’s an update on the fire at the cold storage unit in Puyallup.



Per @PuyallupPD The evacuation order has been lifted and is now a shelter in-place. All residents may now return home. Pls follow these directions for shelter in place.

1. Go inside.

2. Close windows and doors. pic.twitter.com/SOuAttaJUx — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) August 22, 2021

Military helicopter units also participate in local mountain rescues. The Air Force Reserve’s 304th Rescue Squadron performs 2-3 rescues each year on Mt. Rainier. The highest-elevation rescue was at 14,400 feet — 11 feet below the peak.

For many reasons, JBLM is a neighbor Lakewood is lucky to have. In case of emergency, they are always ready to help.